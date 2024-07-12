Britain doesn't allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow on Russian territory – The Telegraph

On July 10, Starmer confirmed that Ukraine could use Storm Shadow to hit military targets in Russia

Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Screenshot from the video)

Despite recent statements by new Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Britain has announced that it does not allow Ukraine to strike targets on Russian territory with Storm Shadow missiles, according to The Telegraph, citing informed sources in the country's Ministry of Defense.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Officials fear that such a move would escalate the war and could draw the UK into conflict with Russia, the publication noted.

The journalists specified that the sources, commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's post about permission to use Storm Shadow, noted that the head of state would have to "seek assurances elsewhere" before Ukraine could launch cruise missiles into Russian territory.

They added that these statements are not a done deal. A source emphasized that the situation is "more nuanced" than the President of Ukraine suggested.

Also, according to them, permission to launch a strategic missile into Russian territory would require approval from three countries, one of which is Britain.

Responding to journalists' questions about whether Ukraine would launch Storm Shadow into Russia, the source stressed that "it’s not going to happen."

On July 10, Starmer confirmed that Ukraine could use Storm Shadow missiles to hit military targets in Russia. At the time, he agreed that it was up to Ukraine how it would use the Storm Shadow missiles provided by Britain.

Read also: US doesn't allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with ATACMS missiles – White House