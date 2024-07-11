US doesn't allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with ATACMS missiles – White House

According to National Security Advisor Sullivan, US policy hasn't changed

ATACMS launch (Photo: USAASC)

The US hasn't changed its position on strikes against Russian territory with ATACMS missiles, with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stating that the ban for Ukraine remains in effect, according to Bloomberg correspondent Jennifer Jacobs.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The United States still doesn't allow Ukraine to use ATACMS for deep strikes into Russia, Sullivan stated.

"Our policy hasn't changed," he emphasized.

Read also: F-16s on their way to Ukraine, Blinken says