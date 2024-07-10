F-16s on their way to Ukraine, Blinken says

U.S. State Department assures they will fly in Ukrainian skies this summer

F-16 (Photo: EPA)

Denmark and the Netherlands have begun transferring Western F-16 fighters to Ukraine – they will be flying in Ukrainian skies as early as this summer, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during the NATO forum.

Blinken stressed that the fighters will be in the air this summer so that Ukraine can "continue to effectively defend itself."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on July 10 that decisions regarding F-16s would be made "very soon," emphasizing the increase in the number of these aircraft for Ukraine.

He also said that to catch up with Russia in its capabilities in the sky, Ukraine needs 128 Western F-16 fighters.

