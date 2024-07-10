Norway to send six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Deliveries to start this year, says Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre

F-16 fighter jet (Photo: Bo Amstup/EPA)

Norway has decided to transfer six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced on the sidelines of the NATO summit, as quoted by VG.

"Ukraine's ability to defend itself against air attacks is absolutely crucial in its defensive battle against Russia. Norway has now decided to transfer six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine," stated the Norwegian Prime Minister.

He noted that the delivery of aircraft will begin in 2024.

On August 24, 2023, during a visit to Ukraine, Støre announced that Norway had decided to transfer Western F-16 aircraft to Kyiv. However, at that time, he did not disclose either their number or estimated delivery timelines.

