Biden announces U.S. and allies will send five Patriot systems to Ukraine

President Biden said that the Western world is working to send Ukraine "dozens" of air defense systems this year

Joe Biden (Photo: ERA/YURI GRIPAS)

The United States will provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense system, while European allies will bolster Ukrainian air defense with four more such systems, U.S. President Joe Biden announced at the opening of the NATO summit, as reported by Voice of America.

Three Patriot systems will be provided by the United States together with Germany and Romania, while the Netherlands will assemble another one with other allies. Italy, in turn, is sending Ukraine a SAMP-T system.

"These five strategic air defense systems will help to protect Ukrainian cities, civilians, and soldiers, and we are coordinating closely with the Ukrainian government so that these systems can be utilized rapidly," Biden said.

He stressed that the Western world is working to provide Ukraine with "dozens" of air defense systems this year.

Additionally, in the coming months, Ukraine will receive "dozens" of tactical air defense systems from Washington and its allies, including NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS, and Gepard systems, the American leader added.

"Ukraine can and will stop Putin," Biden concluded, ending his speech.

