Pistorius asks government for €4 billion in military aid to Ukraine – Spiegel

Only €200,000 remains for new supplies in the second half of 2024, Spiegel reports

Boris Pistorius (Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA)

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has requested additional funds from the country's Finance Minister Christian Lindner for military aid to Ukraine for the second half of 2024, according to a report by Spiegel, citing sources among officials.

The article states that Germany's budget for this year included €7 billion in aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, only €200,000 remains for new supplies in the second half of 2024.

The German Defense Minister unofficially informed Lindner that the volume of military aid to Ukraine should be increased by an additional €4 billion in the second half of 2024.

Spiegel's sources said that Pistorius wants to use these funds to deliver more ammunition to Ukraine and possibly more Leopard tanks.

The journalists write that during a trip to Alaska, Pistorius did not want to go into details of internal negotiations with Lindner, only indirectly confirming talks about allocating additional funds.

"We are currently working on securing additional funds so that we can work this year," said the German Defense Minister.

