UK defense chief considering transfer of prototype laser weapon to Ukraine to bolster air defenses

Britain is considering transferring to Ukraine a prototype DragonFire laser weapon, thanks to which the Defense Forces will be able to shoot down Russian drones and missiles, said Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, reports The Daily Telegraph.

During a visit to the DragonFire laboratory, Shapps said that delays to the deployment of this weapon is "the biggest waste of money in defense".

The DragonFire system is the result of a £100 million joint investment between the Ministry of Defense and industry.

"What I want to do is speed up what would usually be a very lengthy process, possibly up to 10 years, down to a much shorter timeframe and get it deployed, potentially on ships and potentially on land," he said.

Britain wants to install DragonFire in service by 2027, Secretary Shapps said. At the same time, the country is studying the option of sending the system to Ukraine ahead of schedule, even if the weapon prototype is not 100% finished.

The DragonFire's range is classified, but it is a line-of-sight weapon and can hit any visible target. This directed energy laser weapon system uses British technology to deliver a high-powered laser over long distances. The accuracy required is equivalent to hitting a £1 coin from a kilometer away.

On January 19, 2024, DragonFire fired its first high-powered shot at aerial targets during tests at the Hebrides test range.