UK ramps up defense aid for Ukraine to new high despite Putin's attempts to divert focus

Putin wanted to divert the attention of Ukraine's partners amid multiple crises around the world but failed, British Defense Secretary Shapps said

Grant Shapps (Photo: EPA/ANDY RAIN)

The United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on X (Twitter).

London has increased support for Kyiv to a record level, he stated.

Shapps noted that Britain shattered the hopes of such dictators as Vladimir Putin, who "naively believed we could be distracted by multiple crises."

"The UK can and will act wherever we need to," the defense chief said.

On January 12, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak signed a security agreement between the two countries with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The term of the agreement is 10 years, and it will be valid until Ukraine joins NATO.

The document became the first in the field of security agreements in relation to the agreements reached during the Vilnius NATO summit between Ukraine, the G7 members and the states that joined them.

According to the British-Ukrainian "security agreement", Kyiv undertakes to help London militarily if someone ever attacks the United Kingdom.

On January 17, during his speech in Davos, French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned the visit of the British Prime Minister to Ukraine on January 12 and stressed that France is finalizing such an agreement as well.