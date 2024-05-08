Britain decides to expel Russian defense attache

James Cleverly (Photo - James Cleverly, Twitter)

Britain will expel Russia's defense attache for spying on behalf of the Kremlin and also remove the status of diplomatic premises from several properties, said Home Secretary James Cleverly, reports The Mirror.

Cleverly also announced the closure of several diplomatic facilities in Britain.

"Today in conjunction with the Foreign Secretary, I am announcing a package of measures to make clear to Russia that we will not tolerate such apparent escalations," he said.

Addressing Members of Parliament, he said that Britain is expelling the Russian defense attache, who is an "undeclared military intelligence officer."

"We will remove diplomatic premises status from several Russian-owned properties in the UK, including Seacox Heath house, a Russian-owned property in Sussex, and the trade and defense section in Highgate, which we believe have been used for intelligence purposes," Cleverly said.

He also said that Britain is introducing new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, including limiting the length of stay of Russian diplomats in the country.