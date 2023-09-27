Sherlock Holmes villain turns hero, Mark Strong answers call to rebuild Ukrainian schools

British actor Mark Strong became the ambassador of the United24 project: he will work in the direction of "education and science" and collect funds for the reconstruction of Ukrainian schools.

"The British actor, the star of the films Sherlock Holmes, Kingsman, Murder Mystery 2, RocknRolla, The Imitation Game won our hearts while participating in the Game4Ukraine charity [soccer] match in London," United24 writes.

Now Strong will support Ukrainian educators in the project ambassador status.

The actor held an online meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We spoke today, and I thanked Mark for his decision to work in the direction of Education and Science. His goal will be to raise funds for the reconstruction of Ukrainian schools. Our task is to give all Ukrainian children the opportunity to study at school, and not remotely where and when and when the security conditions allow it," the head of state said.

United24 is a fundraising platform initiated by the president to collect donations in support of Ukraine. In more than a year of work, it collected over $470,000,000 from citizens from more than 110 countries.

