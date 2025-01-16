British Prime Minister Starmer arrives in Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy: agenda

Starmer will discuss with Zelenskyy, in particular, the possibility of British troops joining post-war peacekeeping missions

Keir Starmer (Photo: EPA)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Ukraine on Thursday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since taking office, as reported by The Guardian.

The visit aims to strengthen the defense and security ties between the two countries, with expectations that Ukraine and the UK will sign a partnership agreement to deepen their current defense relations. The agreement includes proposals for further military aid to Kyiv amid concerns that the U.S. might start scaling back its support.

Starmer will also discuss the security guarantees that London can offer to Kyiv, including the possibility of British troops participating in post-war peacekeeping missions.

"Putin’s ambition to wrench Ukraine way from its closest parters has been a monumental strategic failure. Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level," Starmer said.

According to AP, Starmer and Zelenskyy will sign a "100-year partnership" agreement in Kyiv, covering areas such as defense, science, energy, and trade. Negotiations for this agreement began in August 2024.