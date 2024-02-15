F-16 transfer nearing completion, top Ukrainian intelligence official says

The F-16 issue has already been resolved, there remains purely technical preparation for the acceptance of the aircraft, spy chief Budanov said

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: screenshot from the video)

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, expressed hope that F-16 fighters will appear in the sky of Ukraine already in the spring of 2024 in a comment to the We Are Ukraine TV channel.

According to him, the issue of the F-16 transfer has already been resolved, and technical issues were discussed at the last meeting in the Ramstein format.

"Transfer, readiness to receive, infrastructure, readiness to service these aircraft, preparation of flight and airfield personnel. These are purely technical issues. But the issue is generally resolved," Budanov said.

He noted that it will be possible to see fighter jets in Ukraine "soon".

"Wait. This is the final stage. You know that our pilots are finishing their training, so everyone can estimate. It's not that difficult. I hope that they will be seen in the sky in the spring," said the spymaster.

On November 10, 2023, the Air Force reported that Ukrainian pilots have already begun to undergo practical training on F-16 fighters in the air.

On December 26, the first group of six Ukrainian pilots completed English language courses in Britain and learned to fly F-16 fighter jets, and now they are learning to fly fighter jets in Denmark.

On January 5, it was reported that Belgium plans to send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark and about 50 people between March and September 2024 to train Ukrainian pilots.