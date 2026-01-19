Bulgarian President Radev resigns

on January 20, Rumen Radev will submit his resignation to the Constitutional Court of Bulgaria

Rumen Radev (Photo: Philip Fong/EPA)

On Monday, January 19, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev announced that he was resigning. This was reported by the agency Reuters.

Radev announced his resignation on Monday, sparking widespread rumors that he would form his own political party. The media recalled that last month, Bulgaria also resigned its government.

Read also Bulgarian President bans sale of Lukoil's assets in the country

Radev, who was supposed to serve until January 2027, said he would submit his resignation to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday. If approved, he will be replaced by Vice President Iliana Jotova until the November elections.

Radev, who has expressed skepticism about Bulgaria's recent decision to join the eurozone and views close to the Kremlin on Russia's war against Ukraine, was elected president in 2016 and re-elected in 2021.

However, his political ambitions have expanded, and he has long talked about the possibility of forming his own party. His decision to resign comes amid a political crisis that has seen Bulgaria approach its eighth parliamentary election in four years.

The last coalition lasted for almost a year before protests against the new budget and widespread corruption forced it to resign in December. Elections are expected in the coming months.

REFERENCE Radev has repeatedly spoken out against supplying weapons to Ukraine, stating that he believes it only prolongs the war and increases the risk of escalation. He has also expressed doubts about the possibility of Ukraine's victory and emphasized the need for an early end to the fighting. In his statements, he often avoids harsh language about Russia, referring to the war as a "conflict."

In early July 2025, the Council of the European Union made a final decision on Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone from January 1, 2026.

On December 11, it was reported that Bulgarian Prime Minister Zhelyazkov resigned amid anti-government protests.