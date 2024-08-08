Bundestag sees no issue with Ukraine using Leopards on Russian territory

With Russia's attack on Ukraine, the territory of both states is a combat zone, said Marcus Faber

Leopard 2 tank (Illustrative photo by EPA)

Weapons provided to Kyiv as part of military aid become Ukrainian, said Chairman of the German Bundestag Defense Committee Marcus Faber in an interview with WAZ, commenting on Ukraine's alleged use of German tanks in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

He said he sees no problem with the possible use of German weapons on Russian territory.

"With the transfer to Ukraine, they become Ukrainian weapons. This applies to all the weapons, including the Leopard 2. With Russia's attack on Ukraine, the territory of both states is a combat zone. The rules of international law govern the use of weapons," Faber said.

On August 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had allegedly breached the border with the Kursk Oblast. Videos and photos purportedly showing battles on Russian territory are circulating on social media.

Russian propagandists claim that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly control several settlements in the Kursk Oblast. No Security and Defense Forces department has commented on Ukraine's involvement in these events.



