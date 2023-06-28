Former head of Mykolaiv district prosecutor's office gets life sentence for treason

The former head of the Mykolaiv district prosecutor's office, Hennadiy Herman, was sentenced to life imprisonment for treason, reported the Security Service of Ukraine without naming the convicted person.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

Hennadiy Herman's name is mentioned by outlets Suspilne and Graty.

Herman was found guilty of treason and sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property by the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa.

According to the SBU, the ex-chief of the Mykolaiv district prosecutor's office cooperated with the Russian forces and gave them information about the operational situation in Mykolaiv and the region, lists of the dead military and civilians, the locations of captured Russians, the results of strikes on Mykolaiv, passwords at checkpoints.

The traitor was exposed thanks to a special operation, during which he was given fictitious lists of dead servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were recorded a few days later with an agent of the Russian Federation, who is also under surveillance.

During the investigation, the suspect admitted to criminal activity and testified, the SBU reports.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.