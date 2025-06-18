BZVP changes 95% of those mobilized – instructor

Military training (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Basic general military training changes 95% of people because it is a constant intense work. Yevhen, an instructor at one of the Army's training centers, told LIGA.net about this in an interview "It was worse in the BZVP. We explain how the training of the mobilized has changed and what it has brought".

After completing the training, more conscripts say that their least favorite part was that they didn't sleep enough and were constantly on the go. However, Yevhen noted that if the soldiers are allowed to sleep until 09:00, there will be almost no time for assimilation.

"Indeed, we don't sleep much, because even 45 days is not the limit, we would still like more time. And if we sleep until nine o'clock, then I think we will go back to those 30 days and nothing will change," he said .

According to him, in the current schedule, the instructors are confident that the soldiers will learn at least the basics: how to shoot a rifle, disassemble it, reassemble it, put a fence, throw a grenade and understand where the bullets come from and what kind of shells are fired.

"This experience, of course, will differ from a person who has combat experience. It is 100% different. That's why there is such a thing as coordination in brigades," said the instructor .

After completing the training, the soldiers receive basic knowledge, and when they join the brigade, they also undergo coordination in the unit. This stage can take two weeks or more, and without it, a soldier will not be sent immediately to the front line.