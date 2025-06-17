How to make your life at the coal mine "a little easier": instructor's advice

Training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: 80th Airborne Brigade)

It is advisable to prepare for basic general military training in advance, both mentally and physically. How the mobilized can make their lives easier is described in the following article LIGA.net "It was worse at the BZVP. We explain how the training of mobilized soldiers has changed and what it has brought" Yevhen, an instructor at one of the training centers of the Army.

The most important thing, he said, is to accept the situation.

"Just accept that you will be trained for 45 days and that you will be made into a weapon of victory. Accept it and live these 45 days to your advantage," he said .

Yevhen advises taking some basic household items with you for the first time. These can be painkillers and antipyretics, a clothesline, clothespins. He noted that the mobilized should take care of their hygiene, and the state will provide everything else.

You should also pay attention to physical fitness, and preferably in advance. If you have the opportunity to do exercises and pump your back, you should use it. After all, during training, the load will not be such a shock to the body.

"You have to understand that if you are 20 kilograms overweight and you put on 15 kilograms more – armor, a backpack, a shovel, a sapper, an assault rifle – your knees and back will feel it," says the instructor .

He also advises "not to be afraid beforehand." Many of the mobilized consider the training center to be "horrible and a nightmare," but in fact it is "fun in its own way." There are no inhumans there and everyone is trying to help.

However, there are some unpleasant moments. For example, restrictions on the use of telephones.

"This is a security issue. However, we allow them to contact their relatives there, so that they can at least understand that everything is fine with the person," the instructor summarized .