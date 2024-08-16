The country's Ministry of Defense believes that Ukrainians "know best how to defend their homeland"

Ukraine can use technical combat equipment transferred by Canada on the territory of Russia, in particular, Leopard 2A4 tanks, reported CBC News with reference to the statement of the Department of National Defense of the country.

"Canada places no geographic restrictions on the use of military equipment that we donate to Ukraine," said Andrée-Anne Poulin, spokeswoman for the Canadian Defense Department.

The statement says: the country handed Ukraine eight Leopard 2A4 tanks, several dozen armored combat support vehicles and hundreds of armored patrol vehicles, as well as several M-777 howitzers.

Poulin believes that Ukrainians "know best how to defend their homeland, and we're committed to supporting their capacity." She also stressed that Canadian aid always meets the Arms Trade Treaty requirements.

CBC journalists claim that the footage shot by CNN on the Ukrainian border showed a Canadian-made Senator patrol car crossing the border with Russia.

However, it is not known whether Canadian weapons were in the hands of the Ukrainian brigades when they began the operation to break into Kursk Oblast, CBC News added.

The Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast began on August 6, and the Ukrainian authorities did not officially comment on it for almost a week. On August 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially recognized its holding.

The head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that on August 13, Ukraine controls 74 settlements in Kursk Oblast. The president reported on hundreds of Russian prisoners there.

On August 13, US President Joe Biden publicly commented on the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast for the first time and noted that the situation "creates a real dilemma" for Putin.

On August 15, Ukraine created the first military commandant's office in Kursk Oblast. In general, since the beginning of the operation in the territory of the region, Ukrainian troops have advanced 35 km with battles, and taken control of 1,150 square kilometers of territory and 82 settlements, the army chief reported.