On December 25, a man drove a car through the fence gate and then drove into the main entrance door

Photo: Russian propagandist media

A man drove his car into a military commissariat building in Gus-Khrustalny, Vladimir Oblast, Russia, causing a fire, according to the city's mayor Alexei Sokolov.

Photos and videos from the scene were published by Russian propaganda media.

The incident occurred in the evening of December 25.

Sokolov characterized the driver as a "victim of Ukrainian scammers." The man reportedly rammed through the gates of the parking lot and then crashed into the main entrance doors of the building, resulting in a fire.

However, Russian propaganda resources offer a different version of events, claiming that after crashing into the parking lot, the man exited his vehicle and set it on fire himself.

Gus-Khrustalny is located approximately 200 kilometers east of Moscow and is known for its crystal glass production.

Photo: Alexey Sokolov/Telegram

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost 98,641 mobilized personnel, according to figures released by the Main Intelligence Directorate on December 19.