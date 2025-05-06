Cardinals to elect new pope call for ceasefire without preconditions

Meeting of cardinals (Photo: vaticannews.va)

Cardinals of the Holy Roman Church, who arrived in Rome to elect a new pope, called for a permanent ceasefire and peace talks in Ukraine as soon as possible. This was reported by , the information portal of the Holy See Vatican News .

The statement was made at the end of the 12th general meeting of the College of Cardinals, which took place on May 6 in the Synodal Hall in the Vatican.

It is noted that the cardinals "regretted" that no progress has been made in advancing peace processes in Ukraine, the Middle East and other parts of the world where there are conflicts. On the contrary, they said, shelling has intensified, especially against civilians.

"We make a sincere appeal to all parties involved to reach a permanent ceasefire as soon as possible and to begin negotiations without preconditions and further delay for the peace that the affected populations and the whole world have longed for," the cardinals said in a statement .

They also called for increased prayer for a just and lasting peace.