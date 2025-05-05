Trump responded to Putin's "three-day truce": That's a lot, considering where we started
US President Donald Trump said that the "three-day ceasefire" announced by dictator Vladimir Putin "doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot" considering what the new US administration was starting with. The head of state told reporters during an event at the White House.
According to the US president, his country has "come a long way" in the peaceful settlement and "maybe something will happen."
" But hopefully it will. As you know, President Putin just announced (April 28. – Ed.) a three-day ceasefire, which doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot if you knew where we started from, because we had a president [ Joe Biden] that for three years didn't speak to Putin," Trump said.
Earlier, on the day Putin announced the "truce," White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt emphasized that Trump wanted a permanent, not a temporary, ceasefire.
After the Russian invasion began, Biden, like most Western leaders, cut off contact with Putin. At the same time, with his return to power, Trump brought the dictator out of diplomatic isolation.
President Zelensky has rejected Putin's proposed three-day "truce" to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, as Ukraine insists on a 30-day ceasefire. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will not guarantee the safety of politicians who travel to Moscow on May 9, as Russia may carry out provocations.
- Data obtained by LIGA.net from the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicate that despite the "Easter Truce" declared by Putin, the number of battles in April did not decrease – on the contrary, they increased, compared to March, when there was no "ceasefire" at all.