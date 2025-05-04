Zelensky: Russia may carry out provocations on May 9

Ukraine understands what Moscow is ready to do "for the sake of some radical political dividends within its state"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

Russia may carry out provocations on May 9 in order to then blame Ukraine. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel.

Earlier, the head of state stated that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign politicians who decide to attend the propaganda parade in Moscow, since "we do not know what Russia will do on these dates."

"Unfortunately, we understand who these neighbors are, Russia, and what they are ready to do for the sake of some radical political dividends within their own state, first of all," Zelenskyy said.

The President recalled that these were not Russia's first promises of a ceasefire and emphasized that even during the so-called "Easter Truce," the Russian Federation carried out attacks on the front, despite assurances to the United States.

"And we understand that they [the Russians] carried out over a hundred assaults (the General Staff reported 96 Russian ones on Easter. – Ed.) and therefore there may be provocations from them, it's in their style," Zelenskyy noted.

He added that these days have seen the highest number of Russian assaults in recent months (more than 200 per day) – at the same time that Moscow is declaring its alleged desire to introduce a temporary ceasefire.

"That is, there is no faith, there may be provocations, but it depends on the Russians. And if anyone still believes them, well, let them try it on themselves," the head of state concluded.