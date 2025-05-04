Putin's Easter "ceasefire" did not reduce the number of battles in April – it turned out even more
In April, when dictator Vladimir Putin declared an "Easter Truce," the number of clashes was higher than in March, when there was no ceasefire. This is evidenced by data provided to LIGA.net by Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops.
He emphasized that the total number of clashes at the front during April increased compared to March – 4,647 battles compared to 4,270.
For comparison: in February, 3,274 clashes were recorded, and since the beginning of 2025 their number has crossed the 17,000 mark, Voloshyn added.
After the announcement of a "truce" for Easter, the Russian army did not stop attacks on the front, but somewhat reduced their number: in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 96 clashes (on April 17 there were 143, on April 18 – 162, on April 19 – 127).
However, new data shows that Putin's "ceasefire" did not reduce the number of battles overall for the month, and there were even more than the month before.
President Zelenskyy noted that on Easter the invaders tried to create a general impression of a ceasefire, while Ukrainian forces acted in a mirror image and responded to the attacks. On the same day, the invaders carried out an ambush in the Torets direction – they were killed among the defenders. In addition, the invaders were arranging routes for equipment and improving their positions on sections of the front where there was silence.
Despite the absence of a ceasefire on the front, there were no Russian long-range strikes on Ukraine on April 20. Zelenskyy then proposed that Russia extend the ceasefire in the sky for 30 days, but Russia has not yet agreed to this idea, although Putin has stated his alleged willingness to consider it. Since the end of the "Easter Truce", the Russians have continued to attack Ukraine daily.
- On the eve of the Ukrainian head of state refused to accept the three-day "truce" declared by dictator Putin on the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, since Ukraine, like the United States, insists on a 30-day ceasefire. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will not guarantee the safety of those politicians who will travel to Moscow on May 9.