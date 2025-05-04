Putin's Easter "ceasefire" did not reduce the number of battles in April – it turned out even more

There were 377 fewer clashes in March than the following month, according to data obtained by LIGA.net

Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

In April, when dictator Vladimir Putin declared an "Easter Truce," the number of clashes was higher than in March, when there was no ceasefire. This is evidenced by data provided to LIGA.net by Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops.

He emphasized that the total number of clashes at the front during April increased compared to March – 4,647 battles compared to 4,270.

For comparison: in February, 3,274 clashes were recorded, and since the beginning of 2025 their number has crossed the 17,000 mark, Voloshyn added.

After the announcement of a "truce" for Easter, the Russian army did not stop attacks on the front, but somewhat reduced their number: in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 96 clashes (on April 17 there were 143, on April 18 – 162, on April 19 – 127).

However, new data shows that Putin's "ceasefire" did not reduce the number of battles overall for the month, and there were even more than the month before.