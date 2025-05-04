Russia attacked Ukraine with 165 UAVs, there are consequences in five regions

The Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Kyiv regions were affected by the enemy attack.

Consequences of an enemy strike in the Kharkiv region (Photo: SES)

On the night of May 4, 2025, the Russian Federation attacked with 165 strike UAVs and simulator drones, of which 69 were shot down. There are consequences in five regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack lasted from 9:00 PM on May 3. As of 9:00 AM, 69 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

80 enemy drone simulators were lost in location without any negative consequences.

Russia carried out the attack from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied Primorsk in the Zaporizhia region.

As a result of the enemy attack, the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions suffered.

Fires and destruction occurred in Kyiv and Cherkasy. 11 people were injured in Kyiv, including two children, and one person in Cherkasy.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked the Izyum district with drones, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported .

In Izyum, a UAV hit a post office building, causing a fire of 500 sq m. The firewood in the open area and the balcony of a multi-storey residential building caught fire.

In the village of Levkivka, Izyum district, an educational institution with an area of 200 sq.m. was on fire. A warehouse building and grass in an open area were also on fire. In addition, the village council building was partially destroyed.

There are no preliminary reports of casualties or injuries.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, an agricultural enterprise was damaged as a result of a drone attack in the Dnipro district. A fire broke out on the territory.

In the Donetsk region in Sloviansk, according to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in an outbuilding in one of the residential areas of the city as a result of Russian aggression.

Also, a fire broke out inside a warehouse in Belozersk, Pokrovsky District.