Russia struck Kyiv and Cherkasy with drones, cars and houses burned – photo

Seven people were injured in the capital, two of them children, and one person was injured in Cherkasy.

Consequences of a UAV attack in Kyiv (Photo: SES)

On the night of May 4, the Russian Federation attacked Kyiv and Cherkasy with strike drones, causing fires and destruction. Seven people were injured in Kyiv, including two children, and one person was injured in Cherkasy.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, there are consequences in three districts of the capital: Obolonskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi.

A fire broke out in an apartment on the top floor of a 12-story building in Obolonskyi, and the flames spread to the roof. The roof covering was partially destroyed.

At another address in the area, seven cars caught fire near a residential building.

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out in three one-story private residential buildings.

A tree caught fire in Shevchenkivske, damaging an electric pole and the roadbed under the railway bridge.

Seven people, including two children, were injured in the drone attack.

As reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, three women in the Svyatoshynskyi district suffered an acute stress reaction and were provided with assistance on the spot.

Another person in the Obolonsky district, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, also received assistance on the spot. Information about other victims is being clarified.

In Cherkasy, as reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, several fires broke out at once due to a drone attack.

In particular, a dormitory was damaged, where a fire broke out in one of the apartments. The building's windows were broken.

According to preliminary data, there are no injuries.

UPDATED AT 07:08. As reported by the State Emergency Service, five fires were recorded at different addresses in Cherkasy as a result of shelling. Residential apartments, a warehouse building of one of the enterprises, a summer house and dry vegetation were burning.

Two apartments on the first and second floors of the four-story dormitory sustained significant damage. Windows in other apartments were also damaged.

One person was injured.

UPDATED AT 08:50. As reported by the State Emergency Service, the number of victims in Kyiv has increased to 11 people, two of them children.

UPDATED AT 09:14. As reported by the owner of the Kyiv shopping mall DREAM Garik Korgorodsky, one of the buildings of the shopping and entertainment center was damaged as a result of the UAV attack.

"Tomorrow DREAM berry will not work, work is underway. But Zhovtyy Drim is working at full-time, come," he wrote.

According to Korgorodsky, there are no victims among the employees of the shopping mall, but residents of the houses located opposite the complex are injured.

The DREAM mall belongs to the five largest malls in Kyiv by area.