Zelensky on Russia's proposed ceasefire for May 9: This is cynicism of the highest level

The President once again reminded that Ukraine is ready for silence from any day, but at least for a month

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Benjamin Girette/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's proposed three-day ceasefire to mark Russia's Victory Day "cynicism of the highest order" and reiterated that Ukraine agrees to a ceasefire from any date, but for a duration of 30 days. He wrote about this on Telegram.

According to Zelensky, in a week, Russia used more than 1,180 strike drones, 1,360 guided bombs, and 10 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

"The Russians are asking for silence on May 9, but they themselves are attacking Ukraine every day. This is cynicism of the highest level," the president wrote.

Zelenskyy once again stated that Ukraine needs a "real ceasefire."

"Ukraine is ready for silence from any day, but at least for a month, to put an end to the war. If silence, then every day, if ceasefire, then not on their holidays, but every day," he wrote.

Zelenskyy previously explained why he rejected Putin's proposal for a three-day "truce." The president believes that three days is not enough to make plans to end the war.