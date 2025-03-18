Putin and Trump end phone call: key agreements

The US and Russia will immediately start negotiations in the Middle East, the White House stated

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have concluded a phone call that lasted over an hour and a half, a White House representative told Sky News.

According to an official White House statement, both leaders agreed that the full-scale war should end with a lasting peace. Additionally, negotiations between the US and Russia will begin "immediately" in the Middle East.

"The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace," the statement read.

The Kremlin claimed that Putin agreed not to strike Ukrainian infrastructure for 30 days and had already issued the corresponding order to the military.

Additionally, according to the Kremlin, Putin told Trump that a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine would take place on March 19 in a 175-for-175 format. As a "gesture of goodwill," Russia would also transfer 23 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine.

The Kremlin further stated that Trump and Putin intend to continue efforts to resolve the full-scale war bilaterally. To this end, Russian and American expert groups are allegedly being established.

Regarding Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region, Putin claimed that Russia "is ready to be guided by humanitarian considerations." He stated that Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters who surrender would be guaranteed life and "decent treatment in accordance with Russian laws and international law."

Putin also demanded a complete halt to military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine to prevent "escalation" and work toward resolving the "conflict" through political and diplomatic means.

Putin and Trump also emphasized the need to improve bilateral relations between the United States and Russia.

"The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people," the White House statement said.