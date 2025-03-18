Zelenskyy's office head: Ukraine not discussing army cuts or neutrality in ceasefire talks

Andriy Yermak (Photo: t.me/ermaka2022)

Ukraine is not discussing neutrality or reducing its armed forces as part of peace talks with Russia. These are "red lines," Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak said during a discussion with civil society representatives about the U.S.-Ukraine meeting in Jeddah.

Another "red line" is recognizing temporarily occupied territories as Russian. Yermak stressed that Ukraine will never do this.

He noted that Ukraine supported the U.S. proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. As one of the first steps toward peace, the Ukrainian side proposed a prisoner exchange, the release of civilians, and the return of deported children.

"At the same time, it is crucial that any initiatives rely on expert assessments. In particular, monitoring the ceasefire requires clear mechanisms and professional solutions," the presidential office head said.