Zelenskyy's office head: Ukraine not discussing army cuts or neutrality in ceasefire talks
Ukraine is not discussing neutrality or reducing its armed forces as part of peace talks with Russia. These are "red lines," Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak said during a discussion with civil society representatives about the U.S.-Ukraine meeting in Jeddah.
Another "red line" is recognizing temporarily occupied territories as Russian. Yermak stressed that Ukraine will never do this.
He noted that Ukraine supported the U.S. proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. As one of the first steps toward peace, the Ukrainian side proposed a prisoner exchange, the release of civilians, and the return of deported children.
"At the same time, it is crucial that any initiatives rely on expert assessments. In particular, monitoring the ceasefire requires clear mechanisms and professional solutions," the presidential office head said.
- On March 11, during negotiations in Jeddah, the United States and Ukraine agreed on a 30-day ceasefire. President Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire would take effect as soon as Russia agreed.
- On March 13, dictator Putin said he accepted the U.S. ceasefire proposal but once again presented radical demands to Ukraine. Specifically, he insisted on halting mobilization and suspending military aid to Ukraine for the duration of the ceasefire.
- That same day, Yermak said that Ukraine would never accept a frozen conflict, and the United States also opposed such an outcome.
- On March 14, U.S. President Trump said he believed Putin would accept the ceasefire proposal. He has a scheduled phone call with the dictator on March 18.