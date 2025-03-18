Rutte says he has 'every trust' in Trump's ability to reach Ukraine peace deal

NATO chief says he doesn't think Trump trusts Putin too much

Mark Rutte (Photo by Nidal Saljic/EPA)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he had "every trust" in U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to secure a peace deal for Ukraine, CNN reported.

Rutte's remarks came ahead of Trump's scheduled call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 18.

He added that it was "great" that Ukrainian and U.S. representatives agreed on a ceasefire proposal in Saudi Arabia last week.

The NATO chief also stated that he does not believe Trump places excessive trust in Putin.

"He knows President Putin very well from his first term. So he knows how he has to make sure that he can get a deal done. I have full trust in that," Rutte added.

On March 17, a White House spokesperson said Trump could impose additional sanctions on Russia if his talks with Putin do not go as he hopes.

Trump and Putin are expected to discuss, among other issues, the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

On March 18, Trump stated that many details of a future deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war had already been approved.