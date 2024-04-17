Russian missile strike on Chernihiv kills at least 14, injures 61 as rescuers dig through rubble

Photo: Telegram

14 people have been confirmed killed and 61 injured in Chernihiv after a Russian missile attack on April 17. People remain under the rubble and a rescue operation is currently underway, announced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Follow LIGA.net in English on X (Twitter)

"Unfortunately, the number of dead may increase. And this would not have happened if Ukraine had received enough air defense equipment and if the world's determination to counter Russian terror was also sufficient," he noted.

The head of state emphasized that what is needed now is sufficient determination of partners and sufficient support that will reflect it.

"Terrorists are able to break lives only when they first manage to intimidate those who are capable of stopping terror and protecting life. Determination matters. Support matters. Ukrainian determination is sufficient," he added.

On April 17, Russian troops launched three missile strikes on Chernihiv: the missiles hit almost the center of the city.

According to the acting mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako, the impact fell on the objects of civil and social infrastructure of Chernihiv.