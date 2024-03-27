A third of ships of Russian Black Sea Fleet disabled or destroyed in two years, says Ukrainian Navy

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk stated that the main task is the complete absence of Russian warships in the Black and Azov seas

Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation (Photo: Russian media)

The Ukrainian forces destroyed or disabled a third of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia, reported the spokesman of the Naval Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk in a comment to the Associated Press agency.

According to him, Ukraine sank or disabled a third of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation during the two-plus years of the war.

He noted that this was a heavy blow to Moscow's military potential.

"Just two of about a dozen of Russian missile carrying warships have been sunk, but Ukraine will continue to strike," Pletenchuk said.

The military said that the ultimate goal is the complete absence of Russian warships in the Azov and Black Sea regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that as a result of the March 23 overnight missile attack on the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, significant damage was caused to the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

According to the military, the Defense Forces hit the large amphibious ships Yamal and Azov, the communications center, as well as several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is still "functionally inactive", and Russia is now forced to limit its fleet to the port – and even there its ships are sinking.