China offers US assistance after plane crash. Trump calls the incidents unusual

According to the US President, the helicopter and airplane may have had fuel problems

Guo Jiakun (Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry)

China has offered humanitarian aid to the United States after the double crash of its aircraft in the South China Sea on October 26. This was announced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a press conference on October 27., reports Reuters.

The Ministry did not disclose details about what kind of humanitarian aid China is ready to provide to the United States.

US President Donald Trump also commented on the incident, calling the crash of a fighter jet and a helicopter within 30 minutes "very unusual." He suggested that there may have been fuel problems.

"They think it might be bad fuel. We're going to find out. There's nothing to hide" – said Trump to reporters aboard Air Force One.