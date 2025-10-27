China offers US assistance after plane crash. Trump calls the incidents unusual
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
China has offered humanitarian aid to the United States after the double crash of its aircraft in the South China Sea on October 26. This was announced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a press conference on October 27., reports Reuters.
The Ministry did not disclose details about what kind of humanitarian aid China is ready to provide to the United States.
US President Donald Trump also commented on the incident, calling the crash of a fighter jet and a helicopter within 30 minutes "very unusual." He suggested that there may have been fuel problems.
"They think it might be bad fuel. We're going to find out. There's nothing to hide" – said Trump to reporters aboard Air Force One.
- Both incidents occurred on October 26. A US Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter crashed while taking off from the USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Half an hour later, an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet crashed while conducting routine operations from the Nimitz aircraft carrier. All crew members were rescued.
Comments (0)