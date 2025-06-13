CPD: Russians attribute fake criminal crimes to Ukrainian military

The spread of such fakes is an element of Russia's information operation to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: Depositphotos)

Russian propagandists are forging criminal news headlines by adding the phrase "serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" and attributing fictional crimes to Ukrainian defenders, the Center for Countering Disinformation reports .

It is noted that one of the propaganda Telegram channels spread fake news about the alleged beating of a police officer by a military serviceman who stopped his car to check his documents.

Asreported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, it was actually a 47-year-old man who has no connection to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian propagandists also spread news about an alleged attack by military personnel in Kharkiv on a pensioner who stole a piece of jewelry.

In fact, the Kharkiv regional police reported that two repeat offenders were promptly detained for the robbery of a 65-year-old Kharkiv woman in the Kholodnohirsky district. As in the first case, the military is not involved in the incident.

"The spread of such fakes is an element of Russia's information operation aimed at discrediting military personnel in the eyes of Ukrainians. In this way, the enemy is trying to sow discord in society along the "civilian-military" line," the CPD notes.

On May 26, it was reported that Russia was spreading a fake about the placement of Ukrainian Armed Forces weapons in residential buildings and a ban on the evacuation of civilians.

On June 9, the Central Intelligence Agency warned that Russia was preparing a large-scale information campaign against Ukraine and the West, which would include accusations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in "atrocities" and "terrorist attacks" on Russian territory.