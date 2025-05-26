Russia spreads fake news about the deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces weapons in residential buildings and the ban on evacuation

It is noted that with such messages, Russia is trying to remove responsibility for the shelling of civilians

The occupiers (Illustrative photo: flickr)

Russian propaganda claimed that the military of the Defense Forces allegedly placed warehouses with weapons and ammunition on the first floors of apartment buildings. The Center for Countering Disinformation denied this fake.

The enemy claims that the military is placing weapons in buildings in Kramatorsk and other cities in Donetsk region. In addition, they allegedly forbid civilians to evacuate in order to use them as human shields .

The Center for Public Advocacy assured that such reports have nothing to do with reality and may instead indicate that the occupiers are preparing for provocations or new attacks on civilian targets in Kramatorsk.

"This is a typical example of the enemy's use of information alibi tactics - for its own justification, Russia preemptively accuses Ukraine of actions that it can commit itself," the Center noted .

Ukrainians were also told that Russia is trying to absolve itself of responsibility for systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure in frontline cities by telling them about "bookmakers' warehouses in high-rise buildings.".