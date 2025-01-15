Critical infrastructure struck in western Ukraine during mass missile attack

Two targets were hit in Lviv Oblast. The Russian Federation also struck Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

In a massive missile strike on Wednesday morning, Russia attacked critical infrastructure in western Ukraine. Two facilities in Lviv Oblast were hit, according to the head of the regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyy.

During the air raid alert, which lasted from 6:12 to 8:12 AM in Lviv Oblast, Russia launched cruise missiles.

"There are hits on two critical infrastructure objects in the Drohobych and Stryi districts. Fortunately, there are no casualties, but there is destruction," said regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy.

The region's life support systems are operating normally, and there are currently no power outages.

Additionally, a missile strike in the village of Sknyliv in the Zolochiv district damaged a house and a farm structure.

A crater measuring 6 by 5 meters and approximately 2.5 meters deep formed near the house.

During the overnight air raid alert from 1:35 to 2:48 AM, a Russian strike drone entered Lviv Oblast airspace. Air defense forces destroyed the drone, with no casualties reported.

Kozytskyy noted that drones are now flying relatively low, making them harder to detect. He urged residents to seek shelter immediately upon hearing the air raid siren, as the threat could be very close.

In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Russian forces also targeted critical infrastructure objects, according to regional authorities. Air defense systems were active, and there were no casualties. Emergency services are working at the sites.

Early on Wednesday, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, including the use of Kalibr missiles, primarily targeting western Ukrainian regions.

Emergency power outages were implemented in six regions but were later gradually lifted.

Poland also scrambled military aircraft in response to the Russian attack.