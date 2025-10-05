Czech PM concedes defeat in parliamentary elections and congratulates Babiš

In his publication, Piotr Fiala congratulated the leader of the opposition movement ANO

Petr Fiala (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Peter Fiala conceded defeat in the parliamentary elections and congratulated the leader of the opposition movement ANO Andrey Babish. A post of relevant content he published in the social network X.

Fiala thanked all those who participated in the elections, as well as those who supported the SPOLU coalition, all supporters, candidates and those who worked on the campaign.

"I congratulate the winner of the election, Andrej Babiš, as well as all the parties that took part in the election, on their results," the Czech prime minister added.

He emphasized that in recent years the SPOLU coalition has borne the brunt of all crises.

"We have taken a number of unpopular but necessary steps. We have fulfilled our main promise. We have united the Czech Republic. Today, we are a country that is energy independent from Russia, we are building highways faster than Poland, and our economic growth is superior to Austria and Germany," Fiala said.

According to the politician, the result of the ruling parties, including the Pirates, is higher in terms of votes than in the 2021 elections, which he called "a unique result after four years of difficult governance."

At the same time, the prime minister acknowledged that this time the votes were concentrated around the ANO movement.

"The result is obvious, and it needs to be democratically accepted. Thank you," Fiala summarized.