Anti-Ukrainian Andriy Babish was leading in polls on the eve of the election

Rally in the Czech Republic before the election (Photo: EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK)

on October 3, parliamentary elections will begin in the Czech Republic, with the populist ANO party of former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who has anti-Ukrainian views, leading the polls. This was reported by iDNES and e15.

Polling stations will open on October 3 at 14:00 (15:00 Kyiv time) and will be open until 22:00. on October 4, they will open at 08:00 and continue to work until 14:00, after which the vote count will begin and be announced on the same day in the evening.

According to the results of public opinion polls, Babiš's ANO party is leading with 29.3% of the vote. If he wins, the course of Czech foreign policy may change, including in terms of support for Ukraine. Earlier, the former prime minister promised to cancel the "shell initiative" of the Czech Republic as part of military assistance to Kyiv.

In second place in the Czech Republic is the ruling SPOLU coalition led by current Prime Minister Petr Fiala with 20.5% of the vote. The far-right SPD (Svoboda a přímá demokracie) party of right-wing populist Tomio Okamura, who is known for anti-Ukrainian statements, is in third place with 13.4% of the vote .

The fourth place in the vote was taken by the centrist party STAN – 11.7%, the Czech Pirate Party – 10.1%, the far-right AUTO – 5.9%, and the left-wing populist Stačilo! – 5.5% of the vote.

200 seats to be distributed in the elections to the Chamber of Deputies.