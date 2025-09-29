MEP: Sandu's victory in Moldova is a lesson to Europe that it is possible to resist Russia

Europe should speed up Moldova's accession to the EU to truly protect the country from Russian influence

Maia Sandu votes in the elections (Photo: EPA/DUMITRU DORU)

The victory in the parliamentary elections of the ruling pro-European Action and Solidarity (PAS) party is a lesson for the whole of Europe on how to defeat Russian interference. This was stated by Siegfried Muresan, a member of the European Parliament and head of its delegation for relations with Moldova, according to a special correspondent of LIGA.net .

He noted that in recent weeks, Russia has mobilized "unprecedented resources" to interfere in the electoral process (more than 1% of Moldova's GDP): illegal financing of pro-Russian parties, spreading disinformation, manipulating public opinion and bribing voters.

"The pro-European forces won despite all this interference because they met people's expectations, avoided empty populist promises, and refused to form compromise coalitions with the 'lesser evil': former pro-Russian politicians who suddenly started declaring themselves pro-European," Muresan said .

However, he believes that Russia will not stop there and will continue to try to influence elections across Europe and attack democracies. However, Moldova has shown that victory is possible through "hard work and discipline.".

MEP emphasizes that it is now necessary to speed up Moldova's European integration.

"Moldova – and the entire region, including the EU borders – will be truly protected from Russian interference only when the country becomes a full member of the European Union," he emphasized .