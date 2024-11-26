Czech Republic to extend artillery shell deliveries to Ukraine under its initiative through 2025

The Czech foreign minister asserted that all planned supplies of ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces this year will be fulfilled

Jan Lipavský (Photo: EPA)

The Czech-led initiative to supply artillery shells to Ukraine will be extended into 2025, with a substantial global stockpile already identified, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský told European Pravda in an interview.

"Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, together with the Prime Minister of Denmark and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, have already agreed to continue this in 2025 <...> For 2025, we have found a large number of already manufactured ammunition around the world that can be purchased for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he said, adding that Ukraine will need the same amount of ammunition next year.

The Czech minister asserted that all planned deliveries of ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces this year will be fulfilled.

Lipavský noted that he did not have exact information on the number of transferred and planned shells, but he received assurances from his responsible colleagues that the required volumes would be achieved by the end of 2024.

On June 25, 2024, Fiala announced that Ukraine had received its first shipment of artillery shells under the Czech initiative.

On September 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted delays in Western arms deliveries, which impacted Ukraine’s ability to fully equip 14 planned brigades, including a shortage of artillery shells.