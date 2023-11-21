Ukraine official issues warning: Europe risks 'axis of evil' alignment if soft on Russia

Some European countries may join the China-Russia-Iran axis of evil if the West does not change its attitude towards the Russian Federation, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said at the Halifax International Security Forum.

According to the security official, geopolitical competition between the United States and China is intensifying globally. There is increasing discussion of the potential rise of a "new world order" and a transition toward a "multipolar world," as terms that reflect major shifts underway in the international balance of power.

"Russia is a threat to Ukraine, China is the main threat to the USA, and the China-Russia-Iran alliance is a challenge for the whole world. If there are no changes in the attitude of the West towards Russia, changes in Russia itself, then in 15-20 years the world will expect a new 'axis of evil', which will include not only the DPRK, China, Iran and the Russian Federation, but also some European countries," said Danilov.

He noted that the war in the Middle East, the domestic political situation in the USA and other Western countries affect support for Ukraine.

"Attention to Ukraine may fall due to the predicted conflicts in the Middle East, the Balkans, the Caucasus, Central Asia, around the Arctic and over the possession of resources. The West will feel war-weary. But it is necessary to work together on the consolidation of allies and partners to further support Ukraine," said the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

The official emphasized that Ukraine welcomes the forces in the West, which demand their governments to clearly outline a specific goal in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Recently, the leader of the Republican Party in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, said that Russia, China and Iran are "the new axis of evil".

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said at a meeting with the heads of the country's diplomatic missions that Vilnius "does not have the right to get war-weary" and called for the mobilization of international support for Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced a "significant expansion" of support for Ukraine, despite the Kremlin's hopes to the contrary.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.