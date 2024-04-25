Denmark to provide additional 600 million euros in aid to Ukraine in 2024

Troels Lund Poulsen (Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/EPA)

Denmark will increase funding for the Ukraine Support Fund, through which Kyiv receives military aid, by 4.4 billion Danish kroner (approximately 600 million euros), the Danish Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, most of Denmark's aid to Ukraine this year has already been spent. However, there was a need for continued military support, so the government and parliamentary parties agreed to allocate additional funds.

"Since the beginning of the war, Denmark has been one of the most active donor countries. We must continue to be so, and I am therefore pleased that a large majority of the parties in the Folketing support us in providing an additional 4.4 billion kroner to the fund for military assistance to Ukraine in 2024," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The purpose of the Ukraine Support Fund is to provide direct military assistance in the form of weapons, military equipment, and funding for the training of Ukrainian soldiers. This includes the purchase of equipment and weapons for donation to Ukraine.

