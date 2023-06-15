Denmark and Netherlands buy 14 more Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine – Handelsblatt

Denmark and the Netherlands financed the supply of 14 more Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, reported Handelsblatt with reference to NATO sources.

Rheinmetall will reportedly deliver an additional 14 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, paid for by Denmark and the Netherlands.

Contracts for the new supplies have already been concluded for a sum in the three-digit million range, sources said. The German federal government had to approve the export of the military equipment.

On May 13, amid reports of Leopard 2 tanks destroyed in Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised to increase the supply of Leopard 1 tanks to the Ukrainian military.

On June 14, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar noted that any military equipment can be destroyed, but Western models are much more technologically advanced in terms of preserving the lives of soldiers.

