Denmark allows Ukraine to use F-16 jets against military targets in Russia

Danish Prime Minister and Foreign Minister express support for use of F-16s against targets in Russia

F-16 (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Denmark does not oppose the use of F-16 fighter jets by the Ukrainian Defense Forces against military targets on the territory of Russia, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in an interview with Danish TV 2.

"They can use what we have donated to Ukraine also outside Ukraine, that is, against Russian targets, if it is in accordance with international law," the Danish Prime Minister said.

She recalled the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who "very clearly stated" in this regard that "it is within the rules."

Stoltenberg said earlier that Ukraine has the right to defend itself, including by striking targets on Russian territory.

According to Ukrinform, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen expressed a similar opinion during a press conference in Brussels before the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"The short answer is yes (to the possibility of striking military targets on Russian territory with F-16s – ed.). This is not a new position; it is part of our contribution (to military aid – ed.). When we discussed this with our Foreign Affairs Committee in the Danish Parliament, we made it very clear from the beginning: this is part of self-defense, which may also require attacking military targets on Russian territory," he said.

