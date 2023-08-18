Denmark confirms US approval for sending Ukraine F-16s after pilot training

The Danish government on Friday officially confirmed that the United States had authorised the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine after the pilot training.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Danish foreign minister Vopke Gukstra welcomed Washington's decision "to pave the way for sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine".

"Many thanks to US secretary of state Anthony Blinken for the good and swift cooperation. Now, we will further discuss the subject with our European partners," he added.

"This marks a major milestone for Ukraine to defend its people and its country."

Danish defence minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen called the decision a "positive sign" from the United States.

"The government has stated several times that the donation is a natural next step after the exercise. We are discussing this with our close allies, and I expect that we will soon be able to say more about this," he told Danish broadcaster TV2.

In May, US president Joe Biden officially confirmed that the US military would start training Ukrainian pilots for the F-16.

Ukraine, which has long been pushing for modern fighter jets, has indicated it needs four squadrons, that is 48 F-16s, to effectively deter Russian aggression.

