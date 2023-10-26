The Ministry of Defense of Denmark announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $522 million, reads the message of the Defense Ministry.

"I met with my Ukrainian colleague on Tuesday in Kyiv and received information about Ukraine's needs in the fight against the Russian invasion. It was on the basis of negotiations with the Ukrainians that the thirteenth Danish aid package was assembled," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The aid package includes tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery ammunition, drones and small arms.

Namely the package includes BMP-2 and T-72 tanks, as well as armored engineering and evacuation vehicles, which Denmark finances in cooperation with Germany.

These are the types of equipment and ammunition that Ukraine needs and are of crucial importance for Ukraine to maintain its ground combat power, the department adds.

On the basis of Ukraine's need for additional 155-mm artillery ammunition, it is also proposed to transfer a larger number of projectile charges and incendiary tubes from the Danish Ministry of Defense's own stocks.

On October 11, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark announced that they will begin to jointly purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine, with deliveries expected next year.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.