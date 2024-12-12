Death toll after Russian ballistic missile attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 10 – photos

One more person remains under the rubble of the destroyed building

Rescuers pull people out from under the rubble (Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp)

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll has increased due to an attack on the city on Tuesday, reported regional govenror Ivan Fedorov.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The rescuers retrieved the body of another woman from under the rubble of the building destroyed by a Russian missile, making it the 10th fatality. The number of injured as a result of the attack is 22 people.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing. One more person remains under the rubble, the governor said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Russia hit Zaporizhzhia with a ballistic missile. A private clinic was destroyed and nearby buildings were damaged.

As of the morning of December 11, six fatalities and 22 wounded were reported.

In the evening, the death toll rose to nine.