Death toll from March 28 Russian attack on Dnipro rises to 5
The death toll from Russia's March 28 attack on Dnipro has risen to five after a 68-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, as reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.
"Unfortunately, the victim of the enemy attack on Dnipro on the evening of March 28 died in the hospital," he wrote.
According to the governor, doctors fought for his life for several days, but the injuries were too severe.
- On March 26, Dnipro faced one of the most extensive attacks, with 20 multi-story buildings damaged.
- On the evening of March 28, Russia launched another massive strike on Dnipro, resulting in the destruction of a restaurant complex and fires in a multi-story building and private homes.