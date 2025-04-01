Death toll from March 28 Russian attack on Dnipro rises to 5

The deceased man was 68 years old. On March 28, Russia attacked the Dnipro, a restaurant complex burned down, a high-rise building and private houses caught fire

The consequences of the Russian strike on Dnipro (Photo: Serhiy Lysak)

The death toll from Russia's March 28 attack on Dnipro has risen to five after a 68-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, as reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

"Unfortunately, the victim of the enemy attack on Dnipro on the evening of March 28 died in the hospital," he wrote.

According to the governor, doctors fought for his life for several days, but the injuries were too severe.