Death toll in Russia's attack on educational institution in Poltava rises to 54

Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble, there may still be people under the ruins

Rescuers (Photo: SES)

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an educational institution in Poltava has risen, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

As of the morning of September 5, it was reported that one more person had died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 54. Additionally, 297 people were injured or suffered other injuries during the attack.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, taking into account the safety situation, the SES stated. It is believed that up to five more people may still be trapped under the rubble of the educational building. Rescuers have already cleared and removed 1,760 tons of building debris.

Russia struck the city of Poltava on September 3, likely using two Iskander-M missiles. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the attack partially destroyed the building of the Institute of Communications.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that the Military Law Enforcement Service has been involved in the investigation.

As of September 4, 65 of the injured were in critical condition in the hospital.