Death toll rises after missile attack on Poltava Military Communications Institute

47 dead and 206 wounded as a result of Russian attack on military communications institute

Poltava Military Communications Institute (Photo taken from the Facebook page of the educational institution)

The death toll from the Russian missile attack on the Poltava Military Communications Institute has risen to 47 people, according to First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

She wrote that the enemy hit the educational institution and a hospital.

The number of injured has also increased to 206.

Russians attacked with two ballistic missiles. The time interval between the air raid alert and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that it caught people in the moment of evacuation to the bomb shelter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he ordered a full and prompt investigation into all circumstances of what happened.

Starting tomorrow, the Poltava Oblast has declared a three-day mourning period.



