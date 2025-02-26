Defense Forces hit two Russian airfields in Crimea – General Staff

The Russian airfields Saky and Kacha in occupied Crimea came under attack

Airfield in occupied Crimea (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a series of strategic strikes against Russian military targets in Crimea and Krasnodar Krai, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The operation involved units from the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, in coordination with other defense units.

The strikes targeted the Russian military airfields of Saky near Novofedorivka and Kacha in Sevastopol, Crimea, as well as the Tuapse Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai.

The Tuapse refinery, with an annual processing capacity of 12 million tons of oil, primarily exports over 90% of its refined products and plays a significant role in supporting the Russian army.

The General Staff reported at least 40 explosions in the vicinity of the Tuapse refinery, with infrastructure damage confirmed. The results of the strikes are still being assessed.

This operation follows a successful strike on February 24 against the Ryazan Oil Refinery, which also supports the Russian invasion forces.

On February 26, Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed additional strikes on the Tuapse seaport and refinery.